Hartlepool United 0, Crawley Town 2: Reds all but safe after Telford double gives them vital three points in North East

Crawley Town are all but safe after a brilliant 2-0 win at Hartlepool United today (Saturday, April 22).

Dom Telford’s deadly double means Crawley are now six points ahead of the Pools with two games left. They just have to avoid defeat in one of their last two games against Walsall and Swindon to confirm another season

The only change Scott Lindsey made from Tuesday night was bring skipper Ben Gladwin in to replace Anthony Grant in the starting XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was always going to be a tense affair and after just five minutes Edon Pruit was booked for the home side after a very poor challenge on Ashley Nadesan on the halfway line.

Reds completed a slick move forward after seven minutes and Nadesan was the man with the final effort from inside the box that flew over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Powell then had a decent header from Nick Tsaroulla’s cross which forced a save from Jakub Stolarczyk.

Gladwin was then booked for a foul on Pools loanee Dan Kemp.

Harrelpool had their best chance on 35 minutes when Callum Cooke’s left footed shot went about a foot wide and hit the side netting. There was a concernf or Remi Oteh who took a knock and Tom Fellows was ready to come on but the in-form Reds star stayed on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dom Telford

Crawley were the better side and they got their rewards on 41 minutes when Tsaroulla crossed for Oteh, who headed the ball across the goal where Dom Teflord nodded home from a yard out for his 13th goal of the season.

Pools started brightly in the second half and both Callum Cooke and Jamie Sterry had chances, with Corey Addai pulling off a superb save for the latter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on 49 minutes, Reds’ January target Josh Umerah had a right footed shot from the right side of the box but missed.

Tom Fellows then replaced the injured Oteh for the first change of the game. Wes McDonald then replaced Pruti for John Askey’s first change of the afternoon.

Gladwin was then replaced by Tuesday’s man of the match Grant and Cooke was replaced by Ollie Finney for the home side. And as soon as Telford was given the captain’s armband, he made it 2-0. A long kick inside the box from Addai found Telford whose touch was exquisite as was the finish under pressure.

Jack Hamilton then replaced Matt Dolan as the home side looked to get back in the game. Telford was then replaced by Rafiq Khaleel as Reds looked to close out the game. As the club said on its twitter account: “What a performance, @DomTelford9!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pools have a reputation of scoring a lot of late goals this season and Crawley did all their can to stop them, with Conroy booked for foul on Umerah.

Reds professionally saw out the game and what a way to record only their second win of the season.

It would take something extraordinary now for Reds to get to get relegated. Anything but defeat against Walsall next week will be enough. If Hartlepool get anything other than a win against Barrow, it will be enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad