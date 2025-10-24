Hastings United appoint ex-Lancing and Whitehawk man as new manager

David Altendorff is the new manager of Hastings United – taking over after the departure of Lee Carey.

Altendorff has built an impressive coaching career, progressing through roles at Newhaven and Loxwood before taking charge of Lancing in the Isthmian South East Division.

During his time there, he guided the club to their highest-ever league finish, narrowly missing out on the play-offs at the end of the 2023-24 season.

More recently, he spent time at Whitehawk, first as assistant manager and then as manager for their Isthmian Premier side.

David Altendorff is the new man at the Pilot Field | Picture: HUFC

Hastings United said in a statement: “We are thrilled to welcome him to Hastings United, where he will be joined by his Assistant Coach, Alex Marr. Please join us in giving David a warm welcome to the club.”

His appointment comes after Carey left by mutual consent after United’s poor start to the Isthmian south east season. They have lost eight of their 12 league games although have been badly hit by injuries to senior players.

It’s the third managerial change at a senior non-league club in East Sussex in a week.

Hastings United look to improve their league position – they are currently one off the bottom of the table – when they host Deal Town on Saturday. Hassocks then visit the Pilot Field on Tuesday.