Nelson returns to Lewes FC after Pritchard departs

Craig Nelson is returning to Lewes FC as men’s first team manager.

‘Pitts’ as he is affectionately known, will replace Bradley Pritchard, whose departure was announced on Wednesday evening.

Nelson first joined Lewes as manager in May 2024 and steered the club to their best League start in over a decade, picking up five wins in five with the Club finishing the season in 13th position in the Isthmian premier division.

A strong end to the season piqued the interest of clubs higher up the pyramid and he departed The Dripping Pan in the summer to join Tonbridge Angels.

Craig Nelson at Lewes in his previous spell as manager | Picture: James Boyes

Despite a solid start to the season, Nelson unexpectedly departed Longmead in September and now returns to Lewes for a second spell.

Nelson told the Lewes FC website: “It feels special to be back. Lewes is a unique club full of passion, community and belief in doing things the right way. I know what this place means to so many people, and I’m determined to build a side that represents that spirit.

“I can’t wait to reconnect with some familiar faces and build something we can be proud of. Brick by brick, we’ll do it together.”

With no Saturday game, his first match back in the home dugout will be this coming Tuesday against Cheshunt.

Pritchard’s departure came after a run of defeats and his final game was a 6-0 loss at Folkestone on Tuesday night – but there had been disruption to the squad amid fan talk – unconfirmed by the club – of budget cuts.