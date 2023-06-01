Hastings United co-owner and director steps into chairman role with immediate effect

Hastings United co-owner and director Daren Burney has stepped into the role of U’s chairman with immediate effect.

Burney replaces former CEO and chairman Billy Wood, who announced his shock Pilot Field departure last month.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of the appointment of former Dulwich Hamlet, Welling and Margate man Paul Barnes as the U’s new first team manager.

A statement posted on Hastings United’s Twitter account said: “With immediate effect Daren Burney will step into the role of Chairman at Hastings United Football Club

“The new position will enable Daren to take a more hands on day to day role at the club as we look to gain promotion from the @IsthmianLeague Prem

“#COYU”.