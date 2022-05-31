Hastings United snap up former Haywards Heath Town winger

The attacking winger joins the Isthmian South East champions after spending last season at Sussex rivals Haywards Heath Town.

Carvalho said: “I’m delighted to have agreed to join Hastings United. I was really impressed with the project that Gary (Elphick, Hastings manager) and Jon (Meeney, first team coach) presented me.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I am excited to get started and looking forward to play in front of the fans and enjoying my football here.”

Hastings United have confirmed the signing of Haywards Heath winger Gil Carvalho for the 2022/23 Isthmian Premier campaign. Picture by Ray Turner

Elphick added: “It’s great to announce Gil as our first summer signing. I wanted to inject pace and skill into our ranks but also, they’ve got to be the right character.

"After speaking to Gil, I felt excited by what he was saying, his someone who is looking to improve, and I feel we’ll be a good fit for him.

"The management staff are looking forward to working alongside him.”

U’s CEO and chairman Billy Wood said: “It’s great to bring Gil into the club, an exciting pacey and strong attacking player who adds a fresh dimension to our front line.