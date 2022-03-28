Hastings United so close to promotion: When could they go up and win the title?

The Us were top of the league when the 2019-20 season was halted ten games from the end - and were at the summit again when an earlier end to proceedings was ordered in 2020-21.
The team launched a new bid this season to show those truncated campaigns were no fluke and under new boss Gary Elphick they have overcome Chris Agutter's resignation in November to storm to a big lead at the top of the table with just a few games to go.
Now they stand every chance of clinching the title - and the one automatic promotion spot that goes with it - THIS SATURDAY, when they are at home to Haywards Heath.
We won't get ahead of ourselves - Hastings close in.
United are 14 points ahead of their closest challengers Ashford United, whose lingering hopes of catching Elphick's men were further hit when they were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Chichester City last Saturday.
There are only 15 more points to play for - which means if Hastings win on Saturday, the title is theirs and the champagne can be uncorked.
Even if Hastings lose on Saturday, Ashford and/or Cray Valley PM would need to win to keep the title race open, but it is surely a matter of time before Elphick, his team and United's army of fans know they will be playing at step three - in the Isthmian premier - in the 2022-23 season.
The latest step towards the big prize came at East Grinstead, where the game was won within 20 minutes as Sam Adams, Danny Parish and Sam Hasler scored - all within ten minutes - to put the result beyond doubt. Parish added another in the second half. Job done with plenty to spare - not for the first time in a season that has brought 25 wins from 33 league games - six more victories than anyone else has managed.
So now it's back to The Pilot Field on Saturday when another huge crowd will be waiting to party.