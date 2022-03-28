Hastings United so close to promotion: When could they go up and win the title?

The Us were top of the league when the 2019-20 season was halted ten games from the end - and were at the summit again when an earlier end to proceedings was ordered in 2020-21.

The team launched a new bid this season to show those truncated campaigns were no fluke and under new boss Gary Elphick they have overcome Chris Agutter's resignation in November to storm to a big lead at the top of the table with just a few games to go.

Now they stand every chance of clinching the title - and the one automatic promotion spot that goes with it - THIS SATURDAY, when they are at home to Haywards Heath.

Sam Hasler strikes at EG / Picture: Scott White

United are 14 points ahead of their closest challengers Ashford United, whose lingering hopes of catching Elphick's men were further hit when they were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Chichester City last Saturday.

There are only 15 more points to play for - which means if Hastings win on Saturday, the title is theirs and the champagne can be uncorked.

Even if Hastings lose on Saturday, Ashford and/or Cray Valley PM would need to win to keep the title race open, but it is surely a matter of time before Elphick, his team and United's army of fans know they will be playing at step three - in the Isthmian premier - in the 2022-23 season.

The Hastings United faithful at East Grinstead - they have turned away games into home games this season / Picture: Scott White

The latest step towards the big prize came at East Grinstead, where the game was won within 20 minutes as Sam Adams, Danny Parish and Sam Hasler scored - all within ten minutes - to put the result beyond doubt. Parish added another in the second half. Job done with plenty to spare - not for the first time in a season that has brought 25 wins from 33 league games - six more victories than anyone else has managed.

So now it's back to The Pilot Field on Saturday when another huge crowd will be waiting to party.

Celebrations after Sam Adams' goal / Picture: Scott White