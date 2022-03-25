We won't get ahead of ourselves - Hastings United FC close in but more obstacles lie ahead

Hastings United FC need just seven points from their final six games to clinch the Isthmian south-east title and promotion to the premier.

But Elphick says he, his staff and players have had no trouble in treating matches as one challenge at a time and not getting ahead of themselves.

They strolled to a 2-0 win at home to Three Bridges last Saturday, Ben Pope and Finn O’Mara wrapping it up with early goals, but Elphick said 16th-placed East Grinstead could pose a different threat.

Finn O'Mara celebrates / Picture: Scott White

“At this stage of the season you have a lot of teams in a relegation battle and they can raise their game or go on a run when that’s the case,” he said.

“We’ll have to go there and concentrate on our game and on what we do. But that’s what we’ve been doing all season. As manager I’m careful not to show any complacency, and the players are very good on that too.”

Elphick has a nice selection dilemma – forwards Knory Scott (Covid) and Danny Parish (family commitments) missed the Bridges clash but are back and available tomorrow.

Ben Pope celebrates his goal as Hastings United win again / Picture: Scott White

And Elphick said the squad members who had not had as much game time as others had been key to the club’s success this season.