Haywards Heath Town boss: We have to overcome teams who produce something other than football

The manager said Heath needed to get the better of teams who wanted to engage in ‘something other than a football match’ - as well as taking on the top teams.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defeat left Heath clinging on to their place in the Isthmian south-east play-off zone. They’re fifth ahead of this Saturday’s awkward looking visit to Sittingbourne but only a point in front of sixth spot.

Goalmouth action between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges / Picture: Ray Turner

Goals either side of half-time saw Heath battle back from two down to level it at 2-2 against Bridges – only for the visitors to win it late on.

Dynan said: “It’s all well and good playing the top sides, they’re easy to motivate yourself for.

“It’s playing the teams at the bottom of the table, and mid-table, who turn up to create a scrap - something other than a football match.

“Yes, I want us to get on the ball and take the game to teams but we must learn to get in amongst it and get past the scrap.”

It was a lively game at Hanbury Park and the Heath - with a conservative goalscoring record in the league - were drawn into a fiery battle that produced seven cards and five goals.

The first card for Haywards Heath’s Sinnkaye Christie on 13 minutes led to the first Bridges’ goal. He pulled down a Bridges’ forward as he broke 25 yards out. Curtis Gayler stepped up to smash the ball through the laces to the top-centre of Billy Collings’ goal to make it 1-0.

They were punished again mark when Bryan Villavicencio arrived in the box to slam home a low Charlie Lambert cross which came off the bar and off Hamish Morrison’s back on the way in.

Out of nowhere, Heath made it 2-1 when Bridges keeper Mitch Bromage scored a howler of an own-goal with the ball seemingly bouncing wide.

Five minutes after the restart, Heath striker Trevor McCreadie was brought down on the edge of the Bridges area and a penalty was given. He slammed it home himself.

With five minutes to go a free-kick caught out the Blues defence and Dan Perry raced through on goal and looped it over Collings.

Tuesday brought a brilliant 3-2 Heath win at home to Worthing in the Velocity Trophy – see coverage of the quarter-final win online at