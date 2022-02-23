Appeal for help issued after storms hit third Sussex football club

Chairman Jack Stapley has asked for public help in raising funds after several parts of the East Sussex village team's facilities were hit.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: Westfield Fc are in need of help to rebuild parts of the ground after storm damage.

Damage to the dugouts at Westfield FC / Picture supplied by Westfield FC

"We turned up Saturday to see both dugouts had been dismantled, fencing around the changing room had been felled, and the ball-stop net had been ripped.

"Three poles had been taken out of the ground and snapped and there has been damage to the roof of the home changing room and referee's room from fallen trees and branches.

Crawley Town's trip to Salford is fruitless in the storms.

Fencing down / Picture supplied by Westfield FC

"This really is something that we hadn’t planned for and with money already tight at the club, we asking for the goodwill of people to help us to rebuild."

Click here to go to the fundraising page and donateHas your sports club been hit by the storms? Let us know and we'll help spread the word if you need help recovering. Email [email protected] or send a tweet to @sportsussex

The boundary net is in danger of disappearing / Picture supplied by Westfield FC