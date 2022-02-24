Burgess Hill Town boss: We got our identity back - and won

Saturday’s 3-1 victory followed a slight dip in results and put the Hillians up to seventh – just five points off the final play-off place.

It was one of the matches involving Sussex teams to beat last weekend's storms - as we rounded up here.

Lewis Finney and Hayden Skerry put Lovett’s men 2-0 up with a goal in each half and Lewis Taylor made sure of the three points with a late penalty after Sevenoaks got one back.

Hillians boss Jay Lovett / Picture: Steve Robards

It puts Hillians second in the division’s last-10 form table, having taken 19 points in that period, bettered only by leaders Hastings’ 25.

Hill boss Jay Lovett said: “Saturday’s result came at the right time for us after a few results that could have been better..

“The Ramsgate game was a close contested game and probably worthy of a 1-1 draw, so it was a tad gutting to concede a 93rd minute goal.

“But on Saturday we got back to playing with our identity and moved the ball around well on a lovely surface, which really suited us.

“We scored some good goals – my only grumble would be that we probably should have scored a few more.

“But a win is a win and at an important time. It was good to have Michael Uwezu, Conrad Honore and Josh Spinks all back from injuries and we fielded our strongest side for a few weeks.”

Hill go to Hythe Town on Saturday and Lovett added: “We should have more players back like Max Miller, Reggie Ward and Dan Cadman.