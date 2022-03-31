Haywards Heath Town stand between Hastings United FC and a piece of silver

But manager Gary Elphick’s message to stay focused on the job in hand will not change until they can actually lay their hands on it.

A 4-0 stroll at East Grinstead last Saturday has left United on the brink of the promotion they would surely have claimed long before now but for two Covid-interrupted non-league seasons. They are 14 points clear of their nearest challengers Ashford with five games to play – so one more win will clinch top spot.

It means Saturday could be one big Pilot Field party – there’s talk a crowd of 3,000 may turn up – but Elphick has a warning for anyone expecting a procession.

Hastings United's fans are ready to celebrate / Picture: Scott White

At East Grinstead, goals by Sam Adams, Danny Parish and Sam Hasler put the three points in the bag within 20 minutes. Parish added another in the second half and another clean sheet capped the day.

Pope and O'Mara keep United on target.

Elphick said: “Even I have to admit it’s within our sights now! It was comfortable at East Grinstead although a brilliant tackle by Craig Stone at 1-0 was vital.

“We scored some of the best goals we’ve put away all season and the boys were brilliant. We want to clinch it in front of our fantastic fans but in Haywards Heath we’re playing one of the strongest teams we’ve faced.

Danny Parish celebrates a goal in the 4-0 win at EG - he scored two / Picture: Scott White

“We lost 2-0 at their place and that was probably our darkest moment of the season. We were panicking a bit at how the season was going.

“But to have come from that position to where we are now in half a season shows what a great group of human beings we have.

“Haywards Heath will be no pushovers and we’ll have to be at our best.”

Since losing 3-2 at home to Burgess Hill in January, Hastings have left their rivals trailing by winning nine straight league games.

And Elphick said it was the consistency of the whole squad that had carried them on such a run. “We have so many players you can rely on for a 7/10 performanace every time. It’s impossible to single people out as it has been a whole squad effort.”

The only selection doubt for tomorrow is defender Stone, who has a mouth abcess.