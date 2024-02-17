Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danilo Orsi put the Reds ahead, as he scored the 700th Crawley Town league goal in a huge achievement and landmark for the club.

Klaidi Lolos and Kellan Gordan combined from the bench for the second, with the full back’s cross having found Lolos who found the back of the net.

There were many stand out players at the game today, with Corey Addai having kept his first clean sheet since the end of September, and Nick Tsaroulla who gave it everything out there today and came away with an assist; even the substitutes, with Gordon and Lolos having combined for the second goal and Harry Forster being a handful for the Rovers defence.

Crawley Town's new signing Jeremy Kelly in action against Forest Green Rovers at the Broadfield Stadium | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

In his press conference after the game, Lindsey picked up on two key players for Crawley Town today.

Firstly, Lindsey praised Ronan Darcy, who was given man of the match at Broadfield stadium after an electric performance starting higher up the pitch before he finished further down the pitch in a tactical position change made by Lindsey.

When asked if he is better in a deeper position, Lindsey said: “No, I think he’s better higher up the pitch obviously, but I think he was like a Duracell bunny today he just kept going and going. Unbelievable energy and made tackles and he was just fantastic, and he made good decisions on the ball.

“He was very, very good today and we are very pleased to have him.”

As well as that, Lindsey praised new signing Jeremy Kelly, who started his second game in a row for the Reds, as he played left wing back behind Darcy.

The American has found no trouble in getting into the Crawley starting 11 and has already become a standout player for the Reds.

When asked how important he would be for the run-in, Lindsey said: “Massive for us, he’s been brilliant for us since he has come in.

“He’s been very good on the ball, very smooth on the ball and he runs hard, he’s an athlete, he understands how we want to play, he gets how we want to achieve possession higher up the pitch, what sorts of movements we are asking him to do.

“I feel he’s going to be a big part of what we do moving forward.”

