The first bunches of flowers were laid at the ground in the hours after the 21-year-old’s death was announced on Thursday evening. More were left on Friday morning by fans, other clubs and people who knew Billy.

A number left messages. One said: “Heaven has gained a striker.” Another said: “You may be gone from the pitch but you’ll never be gone from our hearts.”

The tributes at the ground came as team-mates, fans, clubs and club officials from across Sussex and much farther afield expressed their sorrow at the tragedy.

Billy had been in an induced coma since suffering a signficiant brain injury when he collided with a pitch-side brick wall in City’s game at Wingate and Finchley last Saturday. He had been unable to recover from the severe injury and died on Thursday morning.

Chichester’s planned home game with Lewes on Saturday has been postponed and other City games may also be called off.

Billy’s family have links to Storrington and Steyning and he had many friends across West Sussex.

The FA are among football organisations to pass on their condolences to Billy’s family and to Chi City. They said on X: “We are devastated to hear that Billy Vigar has passed away. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, loved ones, and everyone at Chichester City FC at this incredibly difficult time.”

The Isthmian League – of which Chichester City have been members since 2019 – have paid tribute to Billy and revealed all matches in their league this weekend will feature a minute’s silence and players wearing black armbands.

The league said: “The Isthmian League family is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Chichester City player Billy Vigar. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to Billy’s family and friends, and to all at the club, as they try to come to terms with their unimaginable loss.

“City were scheduled to play on Saturday, but that match has, of course, been postponed. As a mark of respect, a minute of silence will be observed before all matches this weekend, and all players will wear black armbands.”

It seems likely a planned City match next Tuesday will also be called off, though that has yet to be confirmed.

1 . Tributes at Oaklands Park after the death of Billy Vigar (1).jpg Tributes at Oaklands Park after the death of Billy Vigar Photo: Steve Bone

2 . Chichester City FC and former Arsenal academy striker Billy Vigar has died after sustaining a "significant brain injury". Vigar, 21 and born in Worthing, was injured during a game at Wingate and Finchley on Saturday in the Isthmian League Premier Division. It is thought the injury was caused when he collided with a concrete wall, but the club has not confirmed this. Vigar's family said on Thursday they were "devastated that this has happened while he was playing the sport he loved". "After sustaining a significant brain injury last Saturday, Billy Vigar was put into an induced coma," the family said. "On Tuesday, he needed an operation to aid any chances of recovery. Although this helped, the injury proved too much for him and he passed away on Thursday morning. "The responses to the original update show how much Billy was loved and thought of within the sport." : Floral tributes to Billy Vigar are left at Chichester City FC Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL : Eddie Mitchell

3 . Floral tributes to Billy Vigar are left at Chichester City FC Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL : Eddie Mitchell