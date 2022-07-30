Balcombe spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Bromley, in the National League, where he impressed, keeping five clean sheets.
He also won the FA Trophy with the Ravens in a 1-0 victory over heavy favourites Wrexham at Wembley in May.
The goalkeeper joined Brentford’s first-team setup after progressing through the Bees’ B team in 2018.
Before his spell at Bromley, the goalkeeper also enjoyed loan spells at Boreham Wood, Viborg of the Danish Superliga, Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion.
Balcombe, who has joined on a season-long loan, will claim the number 37 jersey this campaign after defender Joel Lynch switched to number six.
The highly-rated keeper is expected to fill the void left by evergreen stopper Glenn Morris, who joined former club, and League Two rivals, Gillingham on a six-month loan yesterday.