Crawley announced yesterday on their website that, after six years at the club, Morris will join Gillingham on loan until January.

A Reds favourite for many years, Morris will now start his second stint at Gillingham having played two seasons for the Gills before joining Crawley.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his time as a Red, Morris made 269 appearances and kept 68 clean sheets.

Fans of Crawley Town have flooded Twitter with support for departing goalkeeper, Glenn Morris. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Crawley kick their League Two campaign off today against Carlisle under new manager, Kevin Betsy. When asked about Morris’ departure, Betsy said: “We wanted to add Glenn to the coaching staff as a player-coach, but he wanted to continue playing for as long as he could.

“We then had an approach from Gillingham and with us not being able to guarantee him playing every game, he’s now gone out on loan. We wish him all the best.”

Crawley have had a busy summer under their new owners, WAGMI United. Eleven players have now been signed and more could be on their way. Although fans are excited for this season, seeing a ‘club legend’ depart was certainly disappointing.

READ THIS: Why Crawley Town was the perfect fit for Brighton loanee Teddy Jenks

Gillingham were relegated from League One last season and could be one of Crawley’s biggest rivals in their hopes for promotion. At 38-years-old, many other Crawley fans also believe Morris will be a fine addition to their squad.

“Really sad to hear this Glenn,” said one of many supporters online. “You have been amazing for us since you arrived. Good luck to you and please come back.”

“Thank you for your approximate 4,000 man of the match performances,” gratefully exaggerated one fan. “Want to see you back in our goal one day and best of luck against Gillingham, except against us.”

“This is really bad news for Crawley,” said another Reds fan on Twitter. “You (Glenn Morris) have been by far the best keeper we have ever had. I will miss you in our goal but all the best at Gillingham. They now have the best keeper in League Two.”

“You’ve saved us so many times over the years,” commented one fan. “Hopefully this isn’t the end for you mate.”