Hinshelwood gives verdict on Worthing FC’s perfect weekend and says: There’s more to come

Two wins, two clean sheets – the bank holiday weekend could not have gone much better for Worthing FC.

It’s five wins from six now for the National League South leaders after they won 2-0 at Dover on Satuday and defeated Weymouth by the same scoreline at Woodside Road on Monday.

Boss Adam Hinshelwood was delighted with the six-point haul and two clean sheets and promised: “There’s still more to come from us.”

Early and late goals by Nicky Wheeler and Reece Myles-Meekums clinched the points at Dover, while two loan stars – Sonny Fish and Ricky Aguiar – netted to see off the Terras in front of a bumper 1,613 crowd on Monday.

There’s no let-up for the Rebels: they head to Braintree on Saturday then host Welling next Tuesday.

Hinshelwood is pleased with progress – and looking forward to welcoming some key players back into the first-team selection picture.

"At Dover we should have been more than 1-0 up at the break,” said the manager. “At 1-0 you’re never safe and we nearly let them in from a slip-up.

"We need to kill games off earlier, but fortunately on this occasion we weren’t punished.

"Weymouth gave us a different test. They were higher in their press which left space in behind.

"We were a bit tame with some of our efforts and again it took a while to get a second goal, but it’s two wins and clean sheets in three days and we can’t complain at that. There’s certainly more to come from us.”

Goals have been shared around and Hinshelwood’s said striker Fish’s arrival on loan from Crawley (more in story on right) was timely with Ollie Pearce ruled out by illness at the weekend and Greg Luer coming back from a toe injury.

Hinshelwood ran the rule over numerous players in a closed-doors friendly versus Bighton U21s on Tuesday – including Pearce, Kane Wills, Cam Tutt, Liam Vincent and Joan Luque.

Also getting minutes was forward Jake Robinson, who Hinshelwood said might be on the bench on Saturday or Tuesday after just over a year out.