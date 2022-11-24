Adam Hinshelwood expressed delight at two Worthing home wins featuring seven goals scored – and challenged his players to keep it up in a tough run of pre-Christmas games.

The Rebels beat Weymouth 4-2 in the FA Trophy second round on Saturday and saw off Tonbridge Angels 3-2 in National South on Tuesday.

Hinshelwood – though not best pleased to see four goals conceded across the two games – was delighted to see his team play attacking, entertaining football for the Woodside Road faithful and take their chances.

Callum Kealy, Ollie Pearce (2) and Ibby Akanbi scored against Weymouth to set up a third round Trophy visit to National League premier outfit Maidstone on December 17, while James Beresford, Kealy again and Josh Chambers were on target against Tonbridge as the Reds moved up to fifth.

Worthing put Weymouth under pressure | Picture: Mike Gunn

Hinshelwood said: “It’s been a great week. It was good to put in a couple of good performances and get the victories – and what was particularly pleasing was the football we played. It’s been the sort of entertaining style our fans have got used to in recent years and we’ve struggled to produce it at times this season.”

The manager felt Worthing took their time finding their rhythm against the Terras in the Trophy but added: “Once we got to grips with the game we were dominant.

Worthing try to break down Tonbridge | Picture: Mike Gunn

"We got two quick goals and the second, scored by Ollie, was really well-worked. It was a shame to concede a late penalty – 4-1 would have been a fair scoreline.

"Away to Maidstone will be really tough in the next round but it’s the sort of game we relish – we want to test ourselves against strong sides. The fans will look forward to it.”

Hinshelwood feared the Tonbridge game could drift like other recent home fixtures when the Angels levelled, but was pleased to see a 3-1 lead established before the half-hour.

"We were excellent – it was one of our best performances – but we didn’t get a clear lead as early as we should. But we were certainly good value for the win,” he said.