Hinshelwood happy for Worthing to show another side to game against Hungerford and Chippenham

Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood declared himself happy with a four-point return from a week in which his team showed they could dig in to get results.

Saturday’s home 2-1 win over Hungerford was welcome – even if it was a far cry from the 6-0 hammering of Dulwich Hamlet four days earlier.

Different qualities were on show on the long trip to Chippenham in midweek, when the Reds had to battle for an hour with ten men to secure a 1-1 draw after scorer Mo Dabre was sent off.

Lewis White puts Hungerford under pressure for Worthing | Picture: Mike Gunn

Hinshelwood’s men are fifth in the National South table but only a point behind third-placed Oxford.

There’s a tough week on the road ahead now – Worthing go to 16th-placed Slough on Saturday and visit leaders Ebbsfleet, who won 6-0 at Woodside Road earlier in the season, next Tuesday.

Hinshelwood said four points from six was a decent return for the week. "Saturday against Hungerford was a good, close encounter – a reminder we can’t expect to win too many games 6-0 at this level,” he said.

Worthing celebrate Mo Dabre's opener at Chippenham - but he was later sent off and the Reds had to dig in for a point | Picture: Mike Gunn

"We had to come from behind but scored at good times and it was great to see Reece (Meekums) and Ollie (Pearce) continue their recent scoring form.

"We had to work hard to make sure we held on but got a bit of luck.

"At Chippenham I thought Mo Dabre’s first yellow card was harsh – the lad just ran across him – but once you’ve been booked you have to be careful and Mo’s gone in for another challenge that their player’s made a lot of and he’s gone off.

"With ten men for an hour we changed the set-up to try to make sure we didn’t lose, but I think we still carried a threat ourselves. We were resolute and were delighted not to lose.”

Hinshelwood has been rotating his squad in the hectic schedule and will carry on doing so, saying he was fortunate to have a squad strong enough to allow it. Defender Aarran Racine returns from a break this weekend, which the boss said was ‘a huge boost’.