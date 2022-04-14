Hinshelwood: So many have helped make Worthing FC champions

They will proudly take their place in National League South next season after a 2-0 win at Bowers & Pitsea on Saturday clinched the Isthmian premier title with three games to spare.

It will be the highest level they have ever played at and is the realisation of owner George Dowell’s dream - almost 12 years to the day since he broke his neck in a car accident and then bought the club with his compensation.

Worthing celebrate in the dressing room / Picture: Mike Gunn

Hinshelwood said Saturday was an emotional day – but insisted the team were not about to put their feet up and enjoy the moment.

If they win their final three games – against Carshalton, Horsham and Brightlingsea – they will hit 100 points. And if they can find seven goals in those games, they’ll have 100 league goals.

Worthing have led the table for much of 2021-22 but Hinshelwood said only when Jasper Pattenden’s goal put them 2-0 up at Bowers, adding to Ollie Pearce’s earlier strike, did he know the title was theirs.

Celebrations on the pitch / Picture: Mike Gunn

He said: “At no stage before Saturday did I know for sure we’d win the title, as much as I always had faith in this group of players to get it done.

“The final whistle was quite a moment and George was sat just behind us so I was able to go to him first. Then it was fantastic to see everyone celebrating. You try to get round to everyone and thank them for their part in it.

“We all went back to our ground to continue the celebrations.

“You’re asked who the key people have been in it but there are too many to mention.

“The whole squad have been fantastic, but everyone else at he club, from the volunteers to the fans, has played their part.

“We feel we deserve this. Some still talk about the 2019-20 season when we were top and it ended early but you can’t dwell on that. We’re here and we’ve done it and we can enjoy it.