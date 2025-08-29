Dominic Di Paola has branded the National League South ‘step three on steroids’ as Horsham FC prepare for a home double-header.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hornets entertain Salisbury tomorrow before welcoming Sussex neighbours Eastbourne Borough to the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Both the Whites and the Sports have undergone major overhauls in the summer. Salisbury, who are backed by new Kuwaiti investor Ali Alhamad, saw 15 players arrive and nine depart in the off-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Borough, meanwhile, who reached the National League South play-off semi-finals last season with a third-place finish, have signed 11 players under new manager Matt Gray – while bidding farewell to even more.

This period of transition has, so far, led to struggles on the pitch for both clubs. The Whites and the Sports sit 21st and 23rd respectively at the time of writing after failing to win any of their opening five games.

But despite Salisbury and Eastbourne Borough’s recent travails, Di Paola is expecting the two clubs to provide stern tests for the 18th-placed Hornets.

He said: “When you’re rebuilding squads it’s always hard. He [Borough boss Gray] has done a lot of rebuilding, but sooner or later it comes good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think they’ll be good. They’ve got lots of young pros who are training full-time.

Leone Gravata, Horsham’s hero against Torquay last weekend, is expected to miss Saturday’s game against Salisbury through injury. Picture by John Lines

“I think we’ve played four full-time [teams] out of five. The ability to train and work on things everyday has a huge impact.

“Salisbury are well backed financially. I think they’ve got some good players there.

“It [the National League South] is just like step three on steroids! All the games are quite tough, everyone stays in games, they’re always really, really competitive, and if you take your eye off the ball in terms of performance you’ll get beaten – but if you’re on it, and stick to your task, you’ve got a good chance of doing good things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just expect more of the same all season, really. Every week is going to be a real challenge.

“Hopefully if we get a few boys back in the building we’ll be in a better place. We’re just going to have to see how this week pans out, and go into those next two games. We then get a midweek off so that might allow us to refresh and reset.”

Leone Gravata, Horsham’s hero against Torquay United last weekend, and Danny Barker are expected to miss Saturday’s game through injury.

Jake Elliott and Greg Luer, meanwhile, are both doubts for Salisbury but may feature on Tuesday against Borough.