Broad smiles replaced long faces at the ReachTV Stadium when Eastbourne Borough claimed a well-deserved 1-1 draw at home to Slough Town on Bank Holiday Monday – and none will have been happier than the club’s manager.

Matt Gray does not do histrionics or wild boasts – just the four-square good sense of a man who has done most things in football, and is looking to repeat the success.

What goes on inside a dressing room door, stays between manager and players: that has always been an unwritten law of football. It is fair to assume, though, that this Borough manager gets his points across emphatically.

Even on the touchline, in a more public arena, Gray’s instructions tend to be quick and to the point. “Tighter, Freddie, get tighter!” “Pick up the Two!” “Good!” But if there is frustration with these early results, it seldom shows.

And as a chaotic early season, right across National South, settles down, the Sports still have ample time to find their patterns and rhythms. Three defeats in the first five games may be maddening, but clubs have seen surprising results all over the place. Stuttering starts for favourites Dagenham and Redbridge, and for Ebbsfleet and Dorking – and, just along the coast, for Chris Agutter’s Worthing.

After a long and frustrating trek to Bath City last weekend, some – not all – fans gave voice to their frustrations. But all sensible football followers know that in the longer term, the cheers balance out the groans.

Bank Holiday Monday had brought a genuine thriller against visitors Slough Town, and within minutes of the final whistle Gray had the measure of it: not perfect, but promising.

“A tough game, with some positives. We freshened a few things up, and we had plenty of pressure, which we couldn’t quite turn into a winning goal. Our response to the Slough goal was excellent, we really pushed and pressed. I really feel for the lads – any of our games could so easily have turned for us rather than against us.

“This is a young squad. We’ve felt a bit hard done by that we haven’t got btter results. We just need to keep working and improving on aspects of our game.

It is clear, between the lines and the comments from the club, that Arthur Grout is is a rare talent to be nurtured – but also to be protected. The seventeen-year-old played beyond his years – and it is clear a mile off that, temperamentally, he has a level head and feet on the ground.

Eastbourne United fans and observers were quick to spot Grout’s potential last season – and while they will no doubt rue their loss, they will be delighted to watch his progress to a higher level. Monday’s midfield performance was – to those who had no idea what to expect of him – a revelation. Arthur has the touch, the pace, the quickness of brain t equip him for National South and, dare we say it, beyond!

He will already be on the radar of both opponents and of clubs at a higher level – but at Priory Lane he has wise mentors, not least in the management duo of Gray and Goodliffe, who will work in lockstep with the young midfielder.

“Arthur, coming in for his first start, did terrifically well and maybe just ran out of energy so we gave him a breather after seventy minutes. But to single out individual players can be unfair – I’m pleased with the entire squad.