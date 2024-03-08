Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Horsham are four points clear of Enfield Town, who sit just outside the play-offs, with a game in hand on the London outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Di Paola said: “We’ve still got a quarter of the season to go. A lot can change in a quarter of a season, so we can’t get too ahead of ourselves.

Horsham celebrate a goal in their home win over Kingstonian. Picture by Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootie

“We have to keep plugging away and see where it takes us.

“We’re going in the right direction as a team, we’ve just got to get one or two back on the pitch.

“Strangey [Jack Strange] and Sami [El-Abd] came back this week and are getting up to speed with their fitness, which has been a positive for us.

“There are no issues, we just need to get results.

"In the first half of the season, you’re desperate for performances, but now you just want to knock the games off and get on to the next one and get as many points as we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t know how many weeks of the season are left, maybe seven, maybe eight. We’re just focussed on getting as many points where we can.

“We’re not going to win every game, we’re not going to be vintage in every game, we’re just going to see where we end up really.”

This Saturday sees the Hornets entertain seventh-placed Carshalton Athletic, who also harbour play-off aspirations.

The Robins, who are unbeaten in six in the league away from home, are four points off the play-off places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham then travel to Essex to take on 15th-placed Canvey Island on Tuesday evening.

Di Paola said: “I don’t think Carshalton have lost many in their past 20 games. They’ve been in great form.

“Canvey is always a tough place to go on a Tuesday night, so it’s going to be another tough week.”

Meanwhile, the Hornets have signed versatile defender Kane Penn.