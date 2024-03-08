Horsham FC boss Dominic Di Paola: We can't get too ahead of ourselves after hitting top three
A pair of fine 3-1 victories against Margate and Kingstonian respectively this week saw the Hornets rise to third in the division.
Horsham are four points clear of Enfield Town, who sit just outside the play-offs, with a game in hand on the London outfit.
Di Paola said: “We’ve still got a quarter of the season to go. A lot can change in a quarter of a season, so we can’t get too ahead of ourselves.
“We have to keep plugging away and see where it takes us.
“We’re going in the right direction as a team, we’ve just got to get one or two back on the pitch.
“Strangey [Jack Strange] and Sami [El-Abd] came back this week and are getting up to speed with their fitness, which has been a positive for us.
“There are no issues, we just need to get results.
"In the first half of the season, you’re desperate for performances, but now you just want to knock the games off and get on to the next one and get as many points as we can.
“I don’t know how many weeks of the season are left, maybe seven, maybe eight. We’re just focussed on getting as many points where we can.
“We’re not going to win every game, we’re not going to be vintage in every game, we’re just going to see where we end up really.”
This Saturday sees the Hornets entertain seventh-placed Carshalton Athletic, who also harbour play-off aspirations.
The Robins, who are unbeaten in six in the league away from home, are four points off the play-off places.
Horsham then travel to Essex to take on 15th-placed Canvey Island on Tuesday evening.
Di Paola said: “I don’t think Carshalton have lost many in their past 20 games. They’ve been in great form.
“Canvey is always a tough place to go on a Tuesday night, so it’s going to be another tough week.”
Meanwhile, the Hornets have signed versatile defender Kane Penn.
The 26-year-old, who put in a man of the match performance on his debut at Margate, joins from fellow Isthmian Premier side Folkestone Invicta.