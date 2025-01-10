Horsham FC boss eager to get new boys ‘up to speed’ and ‘firing’
Former Worthing, Eastbourne Borough and Hull City striker Greg Luer has joined the Hornets on a permanent deal.
The 30-year-old was a free agent after his Whitehawk contract was terminated by mutual consent in November 2024.
Luer made his debut off the bench in Horsham’s win over Carshalton Athletic on Saturday.
Di Paola said: “I’m looking forward to getting him up to speed.
“He’s not played in a while but he’s a player I’ve tried to sign in the past.
“He’s very good friends with a lot of our boys, which I think is always important.
“Hopefully, if we can get him firing, he’ll be a big asset to us now.”
The Hornets have also signed Dorking stalwart James McShane on a one-month loan.
With a number of players injured, Di Paola bolstered his ranks by signing the midfielder, who has made more than 200 appearances for Wanderers.
McShane sustained an ACL injury on Boxing Day 2023, and the Hornets boss admitted they’d have to be ‘careful’ managing the 34-year-old’s playing time.
Di Paola added: “The big thing with Macca is he’s not really been playing.
“Marc [White, Dorking manager] has done me a bit of a favour, as he does, as we’re barebones at the moment and hopefully we can get him some minutes here and there.
“He’s been out for over a year so we’ve got to be really careful. We’ll have to manage his minutes.
“He’s a great player but he needs to play some games to get himself up to speed.”
Horsham host second-placed Billericay Town on Saturday and go to Hendon on Tuesday.
