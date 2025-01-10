Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dominic Di Paola is looking forward to getting Horsham FC’s two new recruits fit and firing.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old was a free agent after his Whitehawk contract was terminated by mutual consent in November 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luer made his debut off the bench in Horsham’s win over Carshalton Athletic on Saturday.

Horsham new boy Greg Luer in action on his debut against Carshalton Athletic. Picture by John Lines

Di Paola said: “I’m looking forward to getting him up to speed.

“He’s not played in a while but he’s a player I’ve tried to sign in the past.

“He’s very good friends with a lot of our boys, which I think is always important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully, if we can get him firing, he’ll be a big asset to us now.”

The Hornets have also signed Dorking stalwart James McShane on a one-month loan.

With a number of players injured, Di Paola bolstered his ranks by signing the midfielder, who has made more than 200 appearances for Wanderers.

McShane sustained an ACL injury on Boxing Day 2023, and the Hornets boss admitted they’d have to be ‘careful’ managing the 34-year-old’s playing time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Di Paola added: “The big thing with Macca is he’s not really been playing.

“Marc [White, Dorking manager] has done me a bit of a favour, as he does, as we’re barebones at the moment and hopefully we can get him some minutes here and there.

“He’s been out for over a year so we’ve got to be really careful. We’ll have to manage his minutes.

“He’s a great player but he needs to play some games to get himself up to speed.”

Horsham host second-placed Billericay Town on Saturday and go to Hendon on Tuesday.