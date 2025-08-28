Dominic Di Paola paid tribute to a pair of Horsham FC players who made landmark appearances in Monday’s defeat at Maidenhead United.

Reece Myles-Meekums clocked up his 100th appearance for the Hornets in their 2-1 defeat at York Road, while young defender Freddie Hammond made his senior debut off the bench.

Wing wizard Myles-Meekums has been a revelation since joining Horsham permanently in May 2024, and was an integral part of last season’s Isthmian Premier and Sussex Senior Cup-winning squad.

Myles-Meekums, who initially joined the club on dual-registration terms from Worthing in September 2023, hit the back of the net 15 times in 2024-25 - and swept the club’s end-of-season awards, scooping the Hornets’ Supporters’, Manager’s and Players’ Player of the Season gongs.

And Di Paola had nothing but praise for the club’s latest centurion.

He said: “He’s brilliant. He’s really good around the group as well.

“I really want him to have a good season. He thoroughly deserved all of his awards last year.

“He’s another one we’re just running into the ground at the moment! That doesn’t help with performances.

Reece Myles-Meekums' 99th Horsham appearance came in Saturday's heart-stopping win against Torquay United

“But he’s a top lad to have around. He’s a really, really good player.

“He’s a really key member of the group as well. He’s really good for morale. He's just a top guy. I’m really, really pleased for him.

“That’s 11 [who have reached 100 appearances] at the club now. It’s an 11 that are doing really well in this league so far, which tells you that they’re good players - not just good people.”

Hammond, meanwhile, was handed his senior Horsham bow off the bench on Monday, replacing the stricken Lee Harding with three minutes of the game remaining.

Freddie Hammond was named in the starting line-up for Horsham's Sussex FA Community Shield success against Hassocks

The 18-year-old featured heavily in pre-season, most notably being named in the starting line-up for the Hornets’ Sussex FA Community Shield win over Hassocks.

And Di Paola revealed Hammond was, in his opinion, the best player to come through Horsham’s youth pathway in his ten-plus years at the club.

The Hornets boss was keen to give the teenager more game time, with a potential loan move on the horizon for the full-back.

He said: “He turned 18 about ten days ago. He’s a young kid who’s learning his way, but he’s been doing really well. He’s a good lad.

“We’ll see what draw we get in the cups. Maybe we’ll have a day where we’re comfortable and we can give him some minutes and build him up.

“He’s very young for this level. There aren’t many 18-year-olds at step two.

“He’s the best player we’ve had come out of the club since I’ve been here. We’ve had literally nothing, so to actually have someone you think can be part of the squad is good for the first team.

“We just need to get him some game time. It might be a case of getting him out on loan for a month once we’ve got bodies back in the building so he’s playing some games.”

Horsham host Salisbury this Saturday and welcome Sussex neighbours Eastbourne Borough to the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium on Tuesday evening.

You can read previews to these games tomorrow online at sussexworld.co.uk/sport.