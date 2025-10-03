Dominic Di Paola is craving consistency as injury-ravaged Horsham FC travel to National League South leaders Hornchurch tomorrow.

The Hornets have been beset by injury and fitness woes this season. Di Paola has, so far, only been able to keep the same starting XI once in 2025-26 – the team that started the home win over Eastbourne Borough on September 2 also lined-up at Maidstone United four days later.

Four players – Charlie Hester-Cook, Lee Harding, Rhys Murphy, and Isaac Philpot – are doubts for tomorrow’s trip to East London, while skipper Jack Brivio is likely to miss out due to the impending birth of his first child.

Di Paola admitted injuries have been Horsham’s ‘biggest challenge’ this season, but vowed his side would kick on once he had a settled squad.

He said: “We’ve said injuries will be our biggest challenge this year. Every single member of our squad is a key player. It’s not like we’re carrying extra depth or anything. We’ve just got to suck it up and find solutions when we’ve got players missing.

“We knew coming into this league we wouldn’t have a big squad and we knew we wouldn’t have the funds. Hopefully we’ll get a settled group.

“The consistency of the side is not there. If we can get a settled side out, that would go a long way to helping us get results.

“I’m not sure how many back-fours we’ve put out. I’m not sure if we’ve played the same back-four twice in a row. Maybe we did Eastbourne Borough into Maidstone, but then Brivs [Brivio] got injured in the first five minutes of that game.

“It’s been so tough because Jake [Elliott] hasn’t been fit, Isaac hasn’t been fit, Harvey [Sparks] has missed a couple, Barks [Danny Barker] has been injured, Monts [Agyemang] has been in there – we just need some continuity.

“We’ve now got to go into another tough game on Saturday away at Hornchurch.”

Hornchurch sit top of the National League South, two points clear of second-place Weston-super-Mare albeit having played a game more.

The Urchins boast of wealth of EFL and international experience, including ex-QPR forward Ángelo Balanta, current Antigua & Barbuda international Myles Weston, and former Crystal Palace, Huddersfield Town and Republic of Ireland under-21 winger Sean Scannell.

And Di Paola, who has been nominated for the National League South manager of the month award for September, was looking forward to taking on a team who made ‘National League level signings’ during the off-season.

He said: “They’re flying, they’re still unbeaten. It’s going to be a really tough test for us.

“They’ve made some great additions in the summer – National League level signings – so they’re going for it. They’ve been well-backed for the last few years.

“We’ll give it our all, play as well as we can, try and get bodies on the pitch that can run and work hard.”

The Hornets begin their Sussex Senior Cup title defence at Isthmian Premier outfit Whitehawk three days later on Tuesday, October 7, kick-off 7.45pm.