Horsham FC manager Dominic Di Paola and Worthing FC boss Chris Agutter have been nominated for the National League South manager of the month award for September – while a Rebels forward is up for the player of the month gong.

Both managers picked up six points out of a possible nine in the league last month, while Agutter also guided the Mackerel Men into the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The Hornets were then held to a 2-2 draw at Isthmian South Central outfit Westfield in the FA Cup second qualifying round, but a resounding 6-0 win in the replay saw them advance to the third qualifying round.

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola (left) and Worthing boss Chris Agutter have been nominated for the National League South manager of the month award for September. Pictures by Natalie Mayhew and Jay Wrighte

Horsham ended the month with two home defeats, first losing 2-0 to AFC Totton in the league and then exiting the FA Cup with a 3-2 loss to Folkestone Invicta.

A National League spokesperson said: “Horsham are showing they are not in the Enterprise National League South to make up the numbers.

“Dominic Di Paola and the Hornets are settling into their new surroundings with fine wins over Eastbourne Borough and Maidstone United, before putting six past Westfield in the FA Cup.”

Worthing also started September with two National League South wins. The Mackerel Men beat Salisbury 2-0 and Dagenham & Redbridge 5-2, but then had to come from behind to draw 2-2 at Jersey Bulls in the FA Cup.

Worthing striker Temi Babalola has been nominated for the National League South’s player of the month award for September. Picture by Kyle Hemsley

The Rebels smashed the Bulls 5-0 in the second qualifying round replay, but then went down 1-0 at home to Tonbridge Angels in the league.

Worthing ended the month on a high, picking up a convincing 3-0 FA Cup win at Wimborne Town to set up a home fourth qualifying round tie against National League high-flyers Forest Green Rovers, which will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.

A National League spokesperson added: “After a play-off hangover, Worthing suddenly look upwardly mobile.

“They scored 17 times this month as they climbed up the table and surged into the Fourth Qualifying Round of the FA Cup.”

Meanwhile, Worthing striker Temi Babalola has been nominated for the National League South’s player of the month award for September.

The 24-year-old forward enjoyed a month to remember, scoring six times. He hit five in the FA Cup, including a hat-trick against Jersey Bulls.