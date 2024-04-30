Horsham FC enjoy ‘nice and comfortable’ afternoon against Concord as play-offs are secured
Jack Mazzone fired the Hornets in front from close-range on 17 minutes, before skipper Jack Brivio headed home 11 minutes later.
The win sealed a fifth-placed finish for Horsham - the highest league finish in the club’s history - and booked a play-off semi-final date with Chatham tomorrow [Wednesday, May 1] evening.
Di Paola said: “It was nice and comfortable, which is kind of what you want really. It was quite a professional performance.
“We took Lucas [Rodrigues] off at half-time as we knew he was on a booking. It wasn’t worth the risk.
“I’m a bit disappointed we didn’t get two or three more goals. Their keeper made a few good saves, we had two or three cleared off the line.
“I might be wrong, I think they had a couple of balls flash across the box but they didn't have a shot on target.
“It was a good atmosphere with the kids there and everything, so it was nice to have a good final game at home.”
Post-match, the Hornets dished out their annual player of the season awards.
James Hammond walked home with both the Manager’s and Players’ Player of the Season gongs.
The midfielder, who joined Horsham in the summer, featured in 57 of the Hornets’ 60 games this season, chipping in with 14 goals.
Di Paola said: “He’s played almost every game. [We’ve had] him and [Danny] Barker in there [in midfield] and it’s been very difficult to change them. They’ve done so well.
“There've been people like Charlie Harris, Tom Kavanagh, Tucky [Doug Tuck], and other great players, but we’ve not always been able to get them playing because of those two.
“Hammo [Hammond] has scored so many important goals. The amount of games he’s played is a massive effort too. He’s been playing games at a good standard.
“It was worth me being on the phone to him most days when I was on holiday, annoying the missus!”
Meanwhile, popular midfielder Charlie Hester-Cook scooped the Fans’ Player of the Season award.
Despite an injury-hampered campaign, the 24-year-old netted 15 goals in all competitions.
Di Paola said: “He’s a brilliant player, but the only problem with Cookie is that he misses too much football!
“It’s not his fault, but he does miss too much football. We lose him for around a third of the season each season - but in terms of his output when he’s on the pitch, he’s brilliant.
“He’s a great lad. He’s a brilliant boy around the group and we miss him when he doesn’t play.
“Unfortunately he’s missed some key spells this season. But then equally, just after Christmas, he was that player for a month where he was on fire.
“It’s been that sort of season. People have been taking it in turns to do it.
“I think at the moment Mazz [Mazzone] seems to be bang in form. He’s doing really well.
“Sham [Fenelon] had a spell, Dan Ajakaiye had a spell, Hammo’s got us through some games, so the boys have just taken it in turns really - but Cookie is a great player.”
