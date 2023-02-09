Dominic Di Paola was delighted by the spirit and character shown by Horsham FC in their dramatic 2-1 win at second-from-bottom Corinthian-Casuals in the Isthmian Premier on Tuesday night.

The victory, which extended the Hornets’ unbeaten run to eight games, followed Saturday’s game at Herne Bay which was abandoned after a serious injury to the host’s Kymani Thomas.

The Hornets led at Casuals from the 43rd minute, when Jack Mazzone struck, but Jared Myers equalised on 88 minutes after a mistake by Horsham keeper Taylor Seymour.

It looked like two points dropped – only for Lucas Rodrigues to pounce for a winner two minutes later.

Lucas Rodrigues, pictured in action earlier in the season, struck at the death for Horsham in the win at Corinthian-Casuals. Picture by John Lines

Di Paola said: “They got themselves out of their own mess. We were so comfortable.

“I think we hit the woodwork three times and Tom Kavanagh has had a couple of good chances. We had plenty of chances to put the game to bed.

“It was one of those ones where they were slowing everything down all game, hoping to pinch something at the end, which would probably be something we’d do if we were down there. Their game plan almost worked to some extent with the error we made.

“But the boys showed great character. We hit the post in the last seven minutes, then we scored. We came away with what we deserved.

“These Tuesday night games aren’t easy. Everyone’s rushing from work. It’s the part of non-league that people don’t take into account. It’s tough on the boys, so you have to take any result you can and accept that.”

Last Saturday’s game at Herne Bay was abandoned with Horsham 2-0 up, thanks to Mazzone and a Finn O’Mara own goal.

Thomas sustained a broken tibia and fibula after 14 minutes following a three-way challenge for the ball.

Play was delayed for over half-an-hour, and then abandoned with the winger still waiting for an ambulance.

Thomas had surgery for the injury on Monday, and has begun his road to recovery.

Di Paola added: “I can’t really argue with the game being called off. It was a bad break and it was right in front of the dugouts, so what can you do? You have to accept the decision.

“It did drag on a little bit. I think the ref was a bit unsure what to do, but it was unfortunate for the player.

“We were in a very good position in the game in terms of where we were when it was called off, but there’s more important things than football. We have to accept that it was the way it panned out on the day.”