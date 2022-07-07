The Hornets have brought in five new faces, with Di Paola confirming the club have “one more to come”, while also bidding farewell to six.

Horsham’s latest acquisitions are talented young Bromley midfielder Archie Burnett and experienced Kingstonian defender Harry Osborne.

Burnett, who began his career at Crystal Palace, spent much of last term on loan at Leatherhead, appearing 22 times and scoring once, helping the Tanners survive Isthmian Premier relegation.

Osborne, who counts Charlton, Sutton and Welling among his former clubs, saw his playing time limited for the K’s last season due to injury.

Di Paola said: “We’ve lost six, so we’ve had to bring in similar numbers. I’m pleased because we’re done and we can just focus on getting the boys ready for pre-season.

“Keep in mind that there were two or three who we didn’t want to leave. We’ve had to bring in a couple more than we planned but it’s not the end of the world, it’s just the way it is at our level. Players move on and you just have to suck it up and get on with it.

Talented youngster Archie Burnett has moved to Horsham from National League outfit Bromley. Pictures courtesy of Horsham FC

“[New right-back] Bobby Price knows a few of the lads. Harry is the same, he knows a few boys, so they’ll fit in. The other four will need to get up to speed with the group but I’m not too unhappy.

“Sam Howes, [Charlie] Harris and [Chris] Sessegnon were three we hadn’t planned on moving on but we’ve signed some good lads anyway.”

Experienced defender Harry Osborne has joined Horsham from Isthmian Premier rivals Kingstonian

Meanwhile the Hornets’ highly-anticipated home friendly with near neighbours and Football League outfit Crawley Town has been cancelled. Horsham’s website said the Reds ‘have opted to play elsewhere’ on Saturday, July 16.

Di Paola said: “I think there’s ways of doing things in football. We’ve had a couple of opportunities to take on what you would class as ‘prestigious’ friendlies but I feel like you should respect the teams that you’ve committed to.

“They want to do things differently, they’ve got new owners and whatnot, but I think it’s a bit of a shame for our supporters. For them it’s our marquee friendly.

“For me it’s just one of those things, but I do feel for the club and the supporters. For the club, it’s a bit of a money-maker. For the supporters, there’s quite a bit of history there and they always like to play them.

“But from my point of view it’s not worth wasting any time on Crawley. There’s nothing I can do about it.”

Horsham will also find out their 2022-23 Isthmian Premier fixtures next Thursday [July 14].