Horsham FC v Barnsley FC in the FA Cup: This is when tickets go on general sale for the Hornets' first round replay against the Tykes

Horsham FC have confirmed ticket details for next Tuesday’s home FA Cup first round replay against Barnsley.
By Matt Pole
Published 8th Nov 2023, 18:01 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 18:02 GMT
Tickets will be sold via the Hornets’ online ticketing website, going on general sale from midday on Thursday, November 9.

Season ticket holders can buy advance tickets from now until tomorrow at 12pm, and should have already received an email with instructions on how to buy tickets.

If you are a Horsham season ticket holder and not received an email, please contact [email protected].

Horsham FC have confirmed ticket details for next Tuesday’s home FA Cup first round replay against Barnsley. Picture by Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootieHorsham FC have confirmed ticket details for next Tuesday’s home FA Cup first round replay against Barnsley. Picture by Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootie
Admission prices remain unchanged (Adults £13, Concessions & U18s £8, U16s £2), but there will be an extra £2 charge to reserve a seat in the main stand.

Each individual can buy up to four tickets each.

Further details regarding matchday information will be released in due course.

