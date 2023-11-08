Horsham FC v Barnsley FC in the FA Cup: This is when tickets go on general sale for the Hornets' first round replay against the Tykes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tickets will be sold via the Hornets’ online ticketing website, going on general sale from midday on Thursday, November 9.
Season ticket holders can buy advance tickets from now until tomorrow at 12pm, and should have already received an email with instructions on how to buy tickets.
If you are a Horsham season ticket holder and not received an email, please contact [email protected].
Admission prices remain unchanged (Adults £13, Concessions & U18s £8, U16s £2), but there will be an extra £2 charge to reserve a seat in the main stand.
Each individual can buy up to four tickets each.
Further details regarding matchday information will be released in due course.