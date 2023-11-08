Horsham FC have confirmed ticket details for next Tuesday’s home FA Cup first round replay against Barnsley.

Tickets will be sold via the Hornets’ online ticketing website, going on general sale from midday on Thursday, November 9.

Season ticket holders can buy advance tickets from now until tomorrow at 12pm, and should have already received an email with instructions on how to buy tickets.

If you are a Horsham season ticket holder and not received an email, please contact [email protected].

Admission prices remain unchanged (Adults £13, Concessions & U18s £8, U16s £2), but there will be an extra £2 charge to reserve a seat in the main stand.

Each individual can buy up to four tickets each.