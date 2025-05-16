Horsham FC’s historic double will be celebrated at a community event in the town centre, Horsham District Council have confirmed.

The council will join forces with the Hornets to stage a very special evening of live entertainment and celebration in the Carfax on Friday, May 30 to recognise the team’s recent victories, winning the Isthmian Premier and the Sussex Transport Senior Cup.

Zak Williams will perform live.

The event will be a precursor to the popular Friday Lates, which start on June 6, and it will take place between 6pm and 8pm with the usual wide range of local food stalls on offer for all to enjoy.

Horsham FC celebrate their Isthmian Premier title success. Picture by John Lines

As well as the live entertainment, food and drink, the club’s players and officials will be on the Carfax Bandstand with their trophies.

Everyone is invited to come along and enjoy the celebrations sporting their Horsham kit if possible.

Some food vendors will be offering discounts for those wearing the club’s football shirt.

The club will also have their own stall selling merchandise and promoting season ticket sales