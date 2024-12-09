Horsham are Sussex’s only club left in the FA Trophy – and they have now discovered who they will face if they can pull off an upset at Torquay in a rearranged third round tie on Tuersday night.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winners of the Plainmoor clash – which was called off on Saturday as Storm Darragh broughr rain and high winds to the south-west and other parts of the country – will visit Gosport Borough in the last 32.

Gosport won on penalties at Worthing in their third round tie on Saturday – the latest in a series of knockout wins over higher-placed opposition that the Hampshire side have pulled off this season. The Southern League premier south side had beaten Poole Town, Tonbridge Angels and Taunton to reach the third round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trophy fourth round games take place on Saturday, January 4m and will be decided by a penalty shootout on the day should they end level. Winners will receive £5,250 in prize money, with losers receiving £1,500.

Horsham visit Torquay in the FA Trophy on Turesday night - and will go to Gosport in round four if they get through | Picture: John Lines

Horsham’s rearranged Trophy trip, eagerly anticipated though it will be, adds to what is already a packed fixture schedule for Dom Di Paola’s side.

They have six games to come in the final three weeks of December alone – after the visit to Torquay, they play Cheshunt and Dartford at home and Canvey Island away before Christmas then host Bognor on Boxing Day and visit Potters Bar on Saturday 28.

Meanwhile, Sussex’s only remaining side in the FA Vase – Crawley Down Gatwick – have found out who they will play in round four if they can get through their postponed third round tie at Tunbridge Wells next Saturday.

The winners will host Tring Athletic or Fleet Town in the next round.

Fourth round Vase ties will be played on Saturday, January 11, with winning clubs picking up £1,875 and losing teams getting £600.