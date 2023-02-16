Forget overpriced cards and flowers that die within a couple of days. Hassocks gave their fans a proper Valentine’s present by winning away at Eastbourne Town for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

Phil Johnson struck early in the second half to decide the game 1-0 in favour of the visitors, 17 years and six days on from the Robins’ last success at the Saffrons.

Stuart Faith scored on that occasion as Hassocks won by the same scoreline whilst Pat Harding remarkably was in the starting XI for both victories despite the passage of approaching two decades.

What made this result even more impressive than the scarcity of Hassocks victories in this part of the world was that Town came into the game as one of the most in-form teams in the county.

Hassocks FC in action recently at Broadbridge Heath | Picture: Steve Robards

The Robins had been originally due to visit the Saffrons in the middle of November when Town sat 14th in the Premier Division.

Three postponements caused by the FA Vase, freezing temperatures and a waterlogged pitch meant that by the time the sides did finally meet on the most romantic day of the year, Jude MacDonald’s side had climbed to fifth place.

A run of only three defeats from Town’s past 23 matches against Southern Combination opponents included a 1-0 Sussex Senior Cup victory at the Beacon in December.

Having hit the woodwork three times, Hassocks felt hard done by that evening.

There was no repeat this time around. Johnson clinically despatched one of the three opportunities the Robins fashioned.

At the other end, Hassocks were well organised and resolute in restricting Town to even fewer chances to make it three clean sheets from five matches since the turn of the year.

The game went off at breakneck speed. Neither side proved particularly adept at keeping the ball in the opening 15 minutes, meaning things ebbed and flowed readily from end-to-end.

Jack Troak flashed an early cross into the box which just eluded Johnson at the back post with only three minutes played.

Eight minutes later and James Westlake turned over possession and fed Johnson, who managed to find the room to get a shot off despite being a tight spot.

Home goalkeeper Chris Winterton proved equal to it, making a fine stop low down to his left.

James Shaw made a similarly impressive stop diving the opposite way with 17 minutes on the clock from the lively Aaron Capon.

Town’s number nine had looked to be their main threat in the early exchanges.

He was soon though marked out of the game by Sam Smith, promoted into the Hassocks starting XI against his former club at centre back alongside Alex Bygraves.

Capon managed to escape the attentions of Smith only once more, meeting a probing left wing cross from Ollie Davies with a header om the half hour mark which luckily for the Robins was not converted.

That proved to be it in terms of opportunities for Town. Hassocks ended the first half stronger.

A typically mazy run forward at pace from Leon Turner earned a corner which came to nothing.

Westlake then squandered a glorious chance to give his side the lead seconds before the interval.

The Hassocks head coach found himself in a fantastic position with only Winterton to beat but he placed his shot too close to the Town goalkeeper, who made a fine save.

The second half was just two minutes old when Hassocks found what proved to be the only goal of the game.

A Town attack broke down and once the Robins managed to release their two young and speedy wingers Turner and Alfie Loversidge on the counter, the hosts looked in trouble.

Turner and Loversidge combined beautifully to slice through the home defence, presenting Johnson with a chance which he finished with aplomb to give Winterton no chance.

The Robins top scorer moved onto 17 for the season and 93 career goals for Hassocks in the process. The race to reach 100 before the end of the campaign is very much on.

MacDonald responded to seeing Town fall behind by making three substitutions in the space of four minutes and the following 20 minutes or so became almost as frantic as the start of the game.

No matter what Town tried however, they could find no way through a Hassocks side now set up with two deep lying banks of four and looking to again utilise Turner and Loversidge on the break.

If anything, it was the Robins who looked more likely to add a second when counter attacking than Town did trying to force an equaliser.

There were though no further goals and Hassocks left with a famous 1-0 win. Not a bad way to spend a Valentine’s Day.