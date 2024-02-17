BREAKING

How Southampton’s approach in their win at West Brom inspired Crawley Town to victory over Forest Green

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey said he used Southampton manager Russell Martin as the inspiration in his pre-match meeting before the Reds beat Forest Green Rovers 2-0.
By Lucas Michael
Published 17th Feb 2024, 20:56 GMT
Updated 17th Feb 2024, 20:57 GMT
Crawley had to be patient, but they eventually they managed to grab the first goal, with Danilo Orsi scoring Crawley Town’s 700th league goal from close range after Nick Tsaroulla found him with a cross.

The substitutes combined for the second goal, as Kellan Gordon’s cross found Klaidi Lolos who found the back of the net to double the Reds lead and gift them their first win in five games.

Lindsey was very positive after the win and told how Martin’s comments as Southampton won at West Brom in the Championship on Friday night proved an inspitration. He said: “I’m pleased with the result, I thought the players worked extremely hard today.

Scott Lindsey was pleased with the win over Forest Green | Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesScott Lindsey was pleased with the win over Forest Green | Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Scott Lindsey was pleased with the win over Forest Green | Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

“We knew it would be a tough game today, we had to work extremely hard against a team who were fighting at the bottom of the league. I thought the players did this brilliantly today.”

Lindsey revealed that in his pre-match talk to the team he used a clip of Martin after their win against West Brom to pass onto his players.

This clip was used to motivate Lindsey’s players and to reflect on how he set up his team and how he wanted them to play.

He said: “In the pre-match meeting, I used a clip from Russell Martin who spoke after his game last night and he spoke about running, not just having a soft underbelly with possession and not making a million passes and not being able to run, and I thought it was a brilliant message from Russell.

“We want to be a really controlled team who pass the ball. We also need to be aggressive in terms of with the ball and driving into spaces and without the ball. I showed that clip to the players as if to galvanise what I have been saying. I thought he spoke really well.”

Lindsey also highlighted the strength of his squad, with his substitutes having made a huge impact off the bench

He said: “The subs were brilliant today, Lolos got his goal, but I thought he had some really good glimpses. Kellan Gordon was very good down the right-hand side; Harry Forster really caused them problems down the left-hand side.”

Lindsey also had positive words about the fans as he complimented their support, not just in this game but the past few.

He said: “Celebrating with the fans there at the end was more relief than anything that we got that win that I think that we deserved, an enjoyable moment

“The biggest part for me is when you go four games and not picked up anything. The crowd were brilliant, they always stay with us.”

Crawley have two away games next, first travelling to AFC Wimbledon for a re-arranged game on Tuesday evening before going to Accrington Stanley next Saturday.

