Lewes FC’s partnership with global fintech, SumUp, has helped the club streamline their payments, aiding their tireless staff and allowing them to focus on making football history as they play in this stage of the competition for the first time.

Contactless payment technology has improved their game day sales and allowed fans experience to be as streamlined as possible. Reliable service and round the clock customer support they say can enable other small clubs to compete on the same level.

Lewes FC’s Fan Engagement Officer, Shrey Nilvarna, said: “SumUp has definitely helped improve our matchday experience for the fans by making our turnstiles and hospitality services smoother. The transaction times have reduced and we now have dedicated devices for each individual points of sale. This makes it easier to train the volunteers and the staff that help us run a matchday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contactless payment makes it quicker to complete a transaction, crucial in situations with a smaller time frame like a football game where a lot of fans need tending to in a short amount of time.

Lewes FC Women's. Photo by James Boyes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shrey added: “The way we aim to distinguish ourselves from the major clubs is by providing the best matchday experiences. A smoother and faster process helps improve the fan satisfaction which in turn helps in building a happy fan base who enjoy an afternoon out watching football!”

This technology has helped the club improve their fan’s experiences and the club’s sales to help them compete with larger clubs, such as Manchester United.

Shrey said: "The smaller clubs do not have the resources to have trained staff members as the big clubs do and they rely heavily on volunteers to run matchdays. With such clear processes, it becomes easier for the volunteers to deliver a good experience for the fans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Such partnerships are key in developing women's football in particular as they help the clubs to grow. It is an investment in developing the sport and not just a simple black and white partnership. I think that is definitely a key aspect when partners like SumUp partner with clubs with an active involvement in processes and not just as a commercial deal. This provides new opportunities and avenues.”

READ MORE:

Advertisement Hide Ad