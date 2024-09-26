Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There are so many great memories Crawley Town fans have from the last 20-odd months.

Ever since Scott Lindsey arrived from Swindon Town on January 11, 2023, the fans have had something to cheer about.

From somehow saving them from what looked like a certain drop out of the Football League - including that famous win at Hartlepool United on the penultimate weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To then provide them with arguably the best football seen at the club for quite time – in my opinion, ever - to a first play-off campaign and a first ever trip - and win, of course, - to Wembley.

Scott Lindsey celebrates winning the League Two Play-off Final against Crewe at Wembley | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

For me the highlights have always been speaking to Lindsey after a win and seeing his knowing smile when asked about the fans.

He loved winning and he loved doing THAT celebration after a victory.

It’s been a rollercoaster ride, with mostly highs - but what will Lindsey’s legacy be following his departure to MK Dons?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I asked the man himself what he thought his legacy would be. “I think everybody will remember the play-off campaign, “he said. “I think we'll be remembered for achieving the unachievable. Everyone in the world backed us to go down and we didn't.

“We sat in that dressing room and gathered and believed and trusted in each other. I think the fans will always remember that play-off campaign, whether it be the MK first leg at home, or the game away or even the Grimsby game at home in the last game of the season. The party atmosphere on the pitch afterwards was incredible.

“To be the first manager to take the club to Wembley and win promotion through the play-offs is certainly my finest moment in football and in life.

“Achieving the unachievable will be the legacy.”

Those three words – achieving the unachievable - sum Lindsey’s time up at the Broadfield Stadium perfectly.