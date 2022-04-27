'I feel like I probably prepared the team wrong' - Crawley Town's Lewis Young takes responsibility for Sutton United defeat

The Reds suffered a heavy 3-0-loss on Tuesday night and Nichols was caught by a nasty whack in the end of the game, which left the Crawley Town -caretaker frustrated.
Young said: “Tom´s obviously disappointed, frustrated and angry. I´ve been in with the ref and his officials. It´s one of those that the fourth official could see it. If we watch it back, I guess everyone will see what happened.”
Crawley fell early behind as the Sutton took a 2-0-goal lead after first seven minutes and Young takes full responsibility of his team’s poor performance.
He said: ”I feel like I probably prepared the team wrong or maybe come in a wrong sort of way. I´m gonna take a heat of that one. When we come in a derby-game, we can´t go two goals down so soon.
“It´s heavily dictated by goals in the end. It´s another game we lost on my watch so yes it´s disappointing.”
Crawley will play their final home game of the season on Saturday, when Leyton Orient comes to visit. Young hopes that The Reds can bring their fans a send-off they deserve after a difficult season.
“The big thing for us is that they are here, and they are heard. Hopefully we get them on Saturday, and we can put on a better performance in our last home game," he said.
