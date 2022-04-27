'I feel like I probably prepared the team wrong' - Crawley Town's Lewis Young takes responsibility for Sutton United defeat

The Reds suffered a heavy 3-0-loss on Tuesday night and Nichols was caught by a nasty whack in the end of the game, which left the Crawley Town -caretaker frustrated.

Young said: “Tom´s obviously disappointed, frustrated and angry. I´ve been in with the ref and his officials. It´s one of those that the fourth official could see it. If we watch it back, I guess everyone will see what happened.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crawley fell early behind as the Sutton took a 2-0-goal lead after first seven minutes and Young takes full responsibility of his team’s poor performance.

Crawley Town's Lewis Young

He said: ”I feel like I probably prepared the team wrong or maybe come in a wrong sort of way. I´m gonna take a heat of that one. When we come in a derby-game, we can´t go two goals down so soon.

“It´s heavily dictated by goals in the end. It´s another game we lost on my watch so yes it´s disappointing.”

Crawley will play their final home game of the season on Saturday, when Leyton Orient comes to visit. Young hopes that The Reds can bring their fans a send-off they deserve after a difficult season.