'I loved playing for the club' - Striker praises teammates and fans as he departs to join Gillingham

Tom Nichols said has has ‘loved every minute’ of his time at Crawley Town and praised teammates and fans alike as he left to join Gillingham.

Tom Nichols and Ashley Nadesan celebrate a goal against Mansfield

The 29-year-old striker will officially join the Gills on January 1 for an undisclosed fee following two and a half years at the Broadfield Stadium. He was a fans favoruite ever since he scored the first league goal of the 2020/21 season against Scunthorpe United. He ended the first season with 15 goals and 11 assists. He hit double figures for the second season running in 2021/22 and has formed a great partnership with Ashley Nadesan.

Nichols told the Crawley Observer the move to the Reds was perfect timing. "It’s exactly what I need at the time and more. I was at a crossroads in my career, I had had a few bad seasons but I have loved it at Crawley. Some of my best footballing moments have been play for Crawley Town. I have absolutely loved every minute.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nichols has been part of Crawley’s biggest and best moments in the last three seasons. He said: “The Torquay away game [which ended 6-5], I will never forget that and it my first ever hat-trick. Winning goal of the month was a highlight, I haven’t won many personal accolades so that was nice. The Leeds and Fulham games as well - they were great moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have had a great group of lads here and it’s sad what has happened really. We had a great team spirit and a great bond around the place, it’s shame how it is at the moment.”

When the speculation started about Nichols leaving, strike partner Nadesan said he ‘nearly cried’ when he found out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Nichols said it was emotional when he said his goodbyes. He said: "I said goodbye to them just before Christmas, and thanked them all as we shared some great memories together and it’s one of the best dressing rooms I have been involved with, especially the last couple of years. We had a great bond and I think that showed on the pitch.”

And on Nadesan ‘nearly crying’, Nichols said: “He only said that because now there is noone to do his running for him!

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had a great partnership with Nadders, we really complimented each other’s games and we got one well off the pitch as well and that always helps.

"It was sad leaving, he gave me a big hug but I am sure we will keep in contact. But I will be seeing him and most of the lads on February 4 anyway. Looking forward to that and looking at the league table it will be a big game - but there are a few more games to focus on before that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad