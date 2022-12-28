It was finally revealed today (Wednesday, December 28) that Tom Nichols is leaving to join rivals Gillingham on January 1 for a disclosed fee.
It is news Crawley fans were expecting, but find hard to accept. You can see their reaction here.
And now the Lower League Lower podcast, who are sponsored by WAGMI United this season, have publicly tweeted a message to them.
They said: “Guys, I hope you appreciate where this is coming from, and why it’s public, because we need your fans to see why we’re trying to stand up for them, our DMs are horrific.
"You need to start speaking to the fans because this latest announcement is the tipping point for the final few.
"After the window and seeing a CEO who they do not believe deserves the job to a fans forum is too late.
"For the fans this is a lifetime of support for a club. They were here before you and they will be here long after.
"This isn’t right.
"Yes you bought a business, but you also bought livelihoods, you bought an entity that for a lot of fans is an escape from the sh*t of the world. It’s a break from reality. Football is more than a game to the fans.
"To most it’s everything.
"The silence is deafening.”
When WAGMI first bought the club, they were very present and on the charm offensive with twitter lives, meeting with fans in local pubs and a fans forum. But in recent times they have been quieter and fans have been asking unanswered questions on twitter.
Co-owner and co-chairman Preston Johnson has been back in the US getting treatment after learning he had early-stage melanoma in the late summer and revealed on the Owners’ Box last week he would be returning to the UK soon after being given the all clear.