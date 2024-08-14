Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town’s cup hero Jack Roles said a fan told him he would score a screamer – before he did just that against Swindon in the Carabao Cup.

The 25-year-old – whose career began at Tottenham Hotspur – unleashed a 30-yard rocket to double Crawley’s lead in the second-half.

Swindon scored a quickfire double to get back into the game but Roles was on target again with another brilliant goal the 88th minute – before Rafiq Khaleel made sure of the win with a fine finish in injury-time. Click here for a photo gallery from the match and here to see our player ratings.

“It was a proper cup tie,” Roles said, post-match. “I think we lost control a bit in the second half and that’s something we need to be better at – we’re a League One team now.

Crawley Town’s cup hero Jack Roles said a fan told him he would score a screamer – before he did just that against Swindon in the Carabao Cup. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterflly Football

“Overall, we're very happy to get through. It’s two wins from two now in the season. We can’t be too greedy but we want to win every game we play.”

Asked what he was thinking as he lined up to shoot from distance for his first goal, Roles said: “I said to Ade [Adeyemo] after the game that I saw him make the run. I think he moved the defender out the way for me.

"I was thinking about playing him and when it opened up there was nothing else in my mind.

“Funnily enough, one of the fans said to be before the game he sensed a Jack Roles screamer coming. I pointed to him after it went in.

"It’s good to have that connection with the fans and get through to the next round.”

Roles couldn’t say for sure if it was his best ever goal – drawing reference to his spectacular goal for Cambridge United against Macclesfield Town in 2019.

"I’ll watch it back and let you know,” he added.

On his second goal for Crawley against Swindon, Roles said: “It was a bit closer, this one, so I didn't really need to go with much power.

"I just opened up the body and shaped it around the defender. The goalkeeper was a bit wrong-sided. It was a great feeling to go back in the lead and get through to the next round.”

The Crawley midfielder praised the Crawley fans, adding that it was ‘probably the best atmosphere’ he’s experienced at the Broadfield Stadium – the play-off matches aside.

"I can't remember them being quiet in the second half,” he said. “That's what we want and we'll need from them this season.

"Some games, we’ll be tired, leggy and on the backfoot.

"I don't think we started the second half very well after we got the second goal and moments like that, they got behind us when we went back to 2-2.

"They could have just been a bit flat with us but they got us going. It was an unbelievable atmosphere.”

Roles will be hoping he has done enough to impress his manager, as Scott Lindsey decides who will play in the upcoming League One fixtures.

“It's a bit similar to last season,” he explained. “These are the games giving me a platform to try and show why I want to start in the league games.

"Also I want to start in these games because every game you want to show what you can do.

"You've just got to do what you can when you get given the time – and try and make an impression. Hopefully that will be good enough to get in the XI in the league.”

Many people have already written Crawley Town off, once again, as they aim to have a successful season back in League One.

Roles said: “They can keep doing it [writing us off]. As the manager always says, it fires us up. It get us going.

"We're not here to make up the numbers in any competition. We want to win every game we play and see how far we can get – test ourselves against the best teams.”

Roles also reserved praise for Lindsey, who is continuing to defy the odds at the West Sussex club.

"He's unbelievable,” Roles said. “He brings in unbelievable players, I think alongside the owners, how they recruit is something I've never seen before.

"People raise eyebrows and then they see them play and think wow they’re unbelievable players.

“With the whole recruitment and the way we play, the gaffer is unbelievable. Some very good signings. If we can keep being as a team and being with each other, we’ll have no problems this year.”