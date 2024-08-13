Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scott Lindsey was proud of his young Crawley Town side as they beat Swindon Town 4-2 to progress in Carabao Cup, but said ‘you shouldn’t have to win a game twice’.

After Jack Roles’ 30-yard worldie made it 2-0, it looked to be a comfortable night for the Reds, but the Robins stunned the home side and crowd with two goals to make it 2-2. And as the game edged nearer to the end, the visitors looked like the team in ascendancy.

But Roles, with a curled effort, and Raf Khaleel scored to seal the 4-2 win and ensure their name is the hat for the second round.

Lindsey picked a young side which saw five changes from Saturday and starts for Ade Adeyemo, Khaleel, Roles, Panutche Camara and Cameron Bragg. Antony Papadopoulos and Charlie Barker also made appearances from the bench.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey applauds the crowd before the Carabao Cup tie against Swindon Town | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

And although there were mistakes, Lindsey was proud of his side. “I’m disappointed that we had to win a game twice but we had a young team out tonight and I was really proud with the way we played in large parts of the game. I think we turned the ball over a lot. We were a little naive in moments of the game as well, but I'm really proud of the players. They were good tonight.

"The younger players in the squad did excellent. You know we had some real good passages of play but we shouldn't have to win a game twice. It's hard enough winning the game once you know to win it twice.

"The younger players will learn a lot from that game. It’s good for them to play against good sides.”

It was a surprise to all in the stadium when Swindon got it back to 2-2, so what did Lindsey put that lapse down to? “We just made silly mistakes in crucial moments of in crucial areas at the pitch. We shouldn't go to ground in the penalty box to give a penalty. No one should ever go to ground when you defend in box, he's got to stay on his feet.

“Then we make a save from the penalty and then they score off the corner, so we need to look at that. We're really big on defensive corners. We do a lot of work, think it's Harry Smith who scored, he looked like he was kind of on his own.”

And Lindsey praised Roles for his two strikes. "He was really, really good tonight. In the final third, especially, he was outstanding out. He took his goals amazing didn’t he? There are so many good things that he did tonight. He's good player.”