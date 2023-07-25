Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey says he wants to ‘concentrate on the players who are going to play for Crawley’ after his post-match interview after the Portsmouth defeat on Saturday was discussed on talKSPORT.

SussexWorld reporter Sam Morton was invited on chat to former Arsenal star Perry Groves on talkSPORT to discuss Lindsey’s comments following the 9-1 defeat. The reds played two 60-minute games with two different XIs against Pompey. They lost the first game 2-1 and the second 7-0.

Lindsey said after the game: “The second period was good for me because it shows some of the players are not good enough. [They are] not good enough to be a part of my squad and I made that quite clear in the dressing room afterwards. There were certain individuals out there today in the second period who didn’t want to be there and didn’t want to run. Unfortunately they can’t play for me.”

Scott Lindsey is preparing his Crawley Town side to take on Heybridge Swifts and Bromley this week. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When we spoke to Lindsey on Monday and asked about what about the performances provoked such a strong reaction, he told us: “I want to concentrate on the players who are going to play for Crawley.”

Crawley Town face Heybridge Swifts in their latest friendly tonight (Tuesday, July 25) before facing National League side Bromley on Saturday (July 29). Both are normal 90-minute games. Lindsey said: “We are going to go as strong as we can go and players will play will play anything from 45 minutes to 90 minutes. There will be changes at half time and there will be changes at half time and there will be changes through the night on 60 minutes, 70 minutes as we go.

“Bromley will be similar, it will be about getting minutes in the legs against a competitive team in Bromley, who finished in the play-offs in a the league below us last season.