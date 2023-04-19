Here's the state of play as Crawley Town look to avoid relegation from League Two with three games remaining

Here is what the relegation picture in League Two looks like with three games to go as Crawley Town sit just one place above the drop.

Crawley Town. Picture from S Robards SR2303251

The Reds currently have 42 points and a goal difference of -24 from 43 games – three points above Hartlepool who are in the relegation zone alongside bottom-place Rochdale, who are on 34 points.

Crawley's remaining games are away at Hartlepool on Saturday, April 22, at home against mid-table Walsall the following week, and away to Scott Lindsey’s former side Swindon on Monday, May 8, on the last day of the season.

Sky Bet has given Hartlepool odds of 1/4 of getting relegated from League Two this season, while Crawley is 2/1 and Harrogate (who have a game in hand) is 150/1.

Hartlepool lost 2-0 at Salford last night (Tuesday, April 18) while Crawley drew 0-0 at home to Colchester.

The northern club’s remaining fixtures are at home to Crawley and Barrow and away to promotion-chasing Stockport on the final day of the season.

If Crawley were to lose at Hartlepool on Saturday, it would leave the Sussex club in the relegation zone despite the Red Devils currently having a better goal difference by two.

If the two sides’ points and goal difference are the same following Saturday’s game, which could be the case if Crawley lose 1-0, the team that has scored the most goals in the league this season will be placed higher. Currently, Crawley has scored 45 goals while Hartlepool has bagged 48.

On the other hand, a Crawley win at Hartlepool could mathematically relegate Rochdale and leave Lindsey’s men needing just a single point from their remaining two games to send the Pools back down into non-league football.

