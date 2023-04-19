Scott Lindsey and Anthony Grant said Crawley will accept nothing other than a win when they travel to Hartlepool in a crucial game to avoid relegation.

With three games remaining, the Reds sit on 42 points and a goal difference of -24 from 43 games – three points and two goals above Hartlepool who are in the relegation zone alongside bottom-place Rochdale, who are on 34 points.

Hartlepool lost 2-0 at Salford last night (Tuesday, April 18) while Crawley drew 0-0 at home to Colchester.

Crawley travel to Victoria Park on Saturday (April 22) knowing that a win would all-but confirm their place in League Two for another season. Lose, however, and Hartlepool will be favourites to avoid the drop to the National League.

Crawley manager Scott Lindsey said his team have 'got to win' when they travel to Hartlepool, adding: "We are not going up there to take a draw."

"We want to stay focused on what we want to do,” Crawley manager Scott Lindsey said, after the draw against Colchester.

"We will need an element of calmness about us. We want to play the game and not the occasion.

"We will recover on Wednesday. The players will be in on Thursday and we will try to travel on Friday and train on location. We will be ready and prepared.

"It is a big game, like they all are. This one tonight was. Every game since I've been here has been.

Crawley’s newest signing Anthony Grant was named man-of-the-match against Colchester

“I feel we've got to win, in my opinion. We are not going up there to take a draw. We want to get all three points.”

Crawley’s newest signing Anthony Grant, said ‘you’ve always got to think positive’.

He added: “We go into every game wanting to win. We will approach the game the same way as any game. We will go for the win.

“Obviously, I’m confident in my team and my coaching staff.

"Since the gaffer has come in, he has settled it down a lot. He’s given us a structure of how a football club should be. We need everyone and confidence is good inside the dressing room of picking up four points in three games.”

On his man-of-the-match performance against Colchester, midfielder Grant, 35 – a product of the Chelsea youth academy – said: “I back myself technically and physically against any attacking midfielder.

"I have been coming on in games and I felt like I’ve affected the game each time I’ve come on. I’ve been getting myself up to speed.

"Today I grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and I done alright.

“We wanted to win the game like we do every game but it’s a clean sheet and a stepping stone.

"We know we have goals in our team. It’s another point on the board.

"You don’t really look at the table. Everyone is pulling in the right direction. Inside the changing room you can see the belief and boys running for each other.”

Lindsey signalled the ‘outstanding’ Grant out for praise after the goalless draw on Tuesday. The veteran’s experience will be key as Crawley look to avoid the drop.

The manager said: “I thought he did brilliantly.

"He broke up play and passed it simple. I thought it was a real good performance from him tonight.

"It's why I brought him to the football club. I know what he's capable of. He knows where to stand, with no complications.”