Tate Willis heads to a World Cup with an England football squad this weekend – and her parents could not be prouder.

The Hailsham 17-year-old is goalkeeper for the national women’s amputee football squad, who are about to fly to Colombia to play for the ultimate prize.

Tate, born with no left hand or lower arm, tells her story to us today – as her parents Jools and Alex tell of their pride in all she has achieved so far.

Jools said: “We couldn’t be prouder of Tate and the extraordinary journey she’s on. Her path has been filled with challenges – moments that have tested her resilience and our family’s strength.

"From a young age, Tate endured relentless bullying across several schools, targeted due to her disability, both with physical attacks and mental abuse.

"This put an enormous strain on our entire family mentally and financially. Those were truly dark days for us all. Yet, it was football—and the unwavering support from Brighton & Hove Albion FC – that changed things.

"When Tate met Paul Barber, CEO of Brighton & Hove Albion, he shared three words that have hstayed with her: “Never Give Up.”

"She’s carried that advice through every challenge, using it as a constant reminder to persevere. His words became a turning point, helping Tate reclaim her confidence and joy, shaping her into the inspiring young woman she is today.

"She was 11 when we were told of her raw talent on the football field."

Jools said once her football talent was identified, with time and support, she moved at her own pace, eventually earning a place in Brighton’s disability squad and then playing for Sussex in able-bodied football.

Jools said: “Tate faced further bullying within her pathway club, and as a family, we stood by her side every step of the way. Recognising the impact on her well-being, we made the difficult decision to remove her from that toxic environment, determined to protect her progress and resilience

"Now, as a key player and team captain for Sussex Girls Junior Premier League’s Under-18s and attending England Amputee camps, Tate’s dedication to the sport she loves has taken her to new heights.

"Her dreams became reality when the England Amputee Football Association (EAFA), where Tate has attended since 2018, announced the formation of their first women’s national team. And Tate, their No1 goalkeeper, will represent her country next week in Colombia.

"This achievement is a testament to her courage, perseverance, and the boundless belief she has in herself. We are truly honoured to witness Tate’s journey and the incredible legacy she’s creating.​​​​​​​”

In a Q&A, the Herald caught up with Tate to find out more – how she got involved in football, how she has coped with life after being born with no left hand or lower arm, and how she’s looking forward to the World Cup.

Tate – congratulations on the World Cup squad call-up. First, tell us what qualifies you for the amputee team and how you have coped growing up...

I was born with my limb difference (congenital limb difference) – missing my left hand and the majority of my forearm.

To qualify for the amputee team, be it women’s, men’s or junior squad, you need, as a goalkeeper, to have an upper limb amputation or limb difference. For an outfield player it’s a lower limb amputation or difference.

The amputee football rules have recently changed to say that two-legged players must qualify for a goalkeeper position in order to play, so it has been something to adjust to, but if anything it has improved the quality of the game.

How did you get involved with sport and football - have you played it from a young age? And when did you become a goalkeeper?

i have always been around football due to my family being involved heavily in different aspects, either through playing or coaching. So it felt natural to want to play as well.

At first I just played at school lunchtime in primary school and because no-one wanted to pass to me I played in goal, which has probably helped me out now really!

I really got started playing football in my first year of secondary school and was seen by the Brighton foundation (at the time called Albion in the Community) and they invited me to their pan-disability session on my birthday.

It was great as I’d been trying to find a team that would accept me for ages – and going to those sessions meant I found one.

I was also invited up to one of the first junior sessions at EAFA and I went to a few camps, but at the time getting all the way up to Reaseheath (iin Cheshire), where they were held, wasn’t achieveable.

But from there my confidence grew and I went into able-bodied football and stayed in that for five years, playing for Sussex county and playing in the Junior Premier League.

Over these years I have faced discrimination from different clubs resulting in me having to leave.

I’m now at Sussex girls JPL RTC, and with my college team at BHASVIC where I have faced no problems.

I have only recently, within the past two years, been goalkeeper, but I think playing in goal in primary school got rid of the fear of throwing myself around a lot!

We know many of the squad were involved in a special performance with Sam Ryder at Eurovision for a song he wrote about inspiring individuals who were overcoming difficulties to realise dreams - and some even got into the squad thruogh connections made there… were you part of that?

I wasn't at Eurovision with some of the girls but I was in Poland with Annabel Kiki and Shelbee Clarke at the international camp last March so I was aware that Annie was there. I watched the show from home and it was amazing.

And now – having had some great coverage on BBC Breakfast – you have a World Cup in Colombia to look forward to - how do you feel about what will surely be an amazing experience?

I think I speak for myself and the girls about how beyond excited we are to go to the World Cup together. It's surreal how we are a matter of days away from going and competing on the world stage. It will be an unforgettable experience and we’re all grateful to everyone that has supported and helped us fund it.

We fly out on Saturday and I'm taking my nan and sister, who are both so excited.

I’d definitely say we are a team to watch out for. We are a tight group and there’s a lot more to come.

I turn 18 the day after the final in Colombia – it could be quite a celebration!