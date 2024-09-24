'I will do my best for the fans to love me' - Crawley Town's newest defender arrives at the Broadfield Stadium

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town’s newest signing Benjamin Tanimu has arrived at the club and says he is excited to meet the fans of the league one outfit.

Reds announced the signing of Tanimu from Tanzanian side Singida Black Stars on September 2. He was on International duty with Nigeria at the time and as only just arrived at the Broadfield Stadium.

In his first interview with the club, he said he is ‘very, very happy’ to be joining.

"Coming to England is a big start for me,” said Tanimu, who has three caps for Nigeria. “It came as a shock because I wasn’t expecting to come to England.

"Joining a new family, I will do my best for the fans to love me.”

Tanimu will be looking to quickly develop within the English game after spells in Nigeria and Tanzania.

He said: “I would describe myself as a player who is ready to learn and I keep working out every day to bring out my best.”

The defender will look to bolster Scott Lindsey’s side, who have had club captain and influential defender Dion Conroy out all season so far.

The 22-year-old joined the Reds on a two-year deal and can play both as a centre back and right back as he looks to make an instant impression at the Broadfield Stadium.