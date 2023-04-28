'I would be lying' - Crawley Town boss on planning for the future, even though safety in League Two yet to be confirmed

Even though Crawley’s place in League Two have not been rubber-stamped yet, plans for next season are already in place. Reds just need a point from their last two games – or hope Hartlepool don’t win either of theirs – to ensure at least another season in League Two.
And even though Lindsey is fully focussed on the job in hand, he said it’s important to look ahead. “I would be lying if I said I wasn’t looking ahead to the future,” he said. “It’s important we do look at the future. There are certain things we have to address, recruitment, training ground, bits and pieces behind the scenes.
SEE ALSO Crawley Town goal hero Dom Telford on the 'whirlwind' of scoring the goal that will live long in the memory | Crawley Town Foundation Academy celebrate promotion to the National Football Youth League South Premier Division / Crawley Town boss say there will be no complacency from his team when they face Walsall and gives injury update on key man
Reds face Walsall at the Broadfield Stadium tomorrow before their last game of the season on Monday, May 8 at Swindon Town.