'I would be lying' - Crawley Town boss on planning for the future, even though safety in League Two yet to be confirmed

Even though Crawley’s place in League Two have not been rubber-stamped yet, plans for next season are already in place. Reds just need a point from their last two games – or hope Hartlepool don’t win either of theirs – to ensure at least another season in League Two.

And even though Lindsey is fully focussed on the job in hand, he said it’s important to look ahead. “I would be lying if I said I wasn’t looking ahead to the future,” he said. “It’s important we do look at the future. There are certain things we have to address, recruitment, training ground, bits and pieces behind the scenes.

Scott Lindsey has been planning for the future