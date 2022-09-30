'I'll get better' - West Bromwich Albion loanee promises Crawley Town fans there is more to come

At 19 years’ old, Fellows joined the Reds on loan from West-Bromwich Albion at the start of the month. In the five games he’s already featured in for Crawley, the winger has averaged the joint highest match rating from our sports journalists.

“I think it’s been solid,” said Fellows on his performances as a Red so far. “I’ve started a couple of games where I’ve felt I’ve improved. I’ve had to adapt to a few roles I’ve not played for a while but the more I play I’ll get better.”

Under Crawley’s manager, Kevin Betsy, Fellows has been shifted up and down the right-hand side as an attacking outlet and part of the defence. Despite primarily being an attacker, for Fellows, getting minutes is the main concern. “When you’re 19, you just want to be playing week in week out. It doesn’t matter where you play, as long as you’re on the pitch you’re learning.” Said Fellows. “Every minute you get you’re working to improve. I’ve just got to keep my head down, keep working and hopefully keep my place with some good performances.”

Crawley Town's loan star Tom Fellows

Fellows’ move away from West-Brom was the first of his career since joining the Baggies at under tens level. With what could have been a comfortable path in the under 23s, his high ambitions for the game chose Crawley Town.

He said, “I didn’t want to get too comfortable. I’ve seen players spend two or three years at under 23s level and they don’t really make that next step. To improve, you’ve got to step out of your comfort zone. It would’ve been easy for me to stay at West-Brom. I needed a new challenge, something that’ll motivate me.”

The youngster’s athletic capabilities has given a new ‘injection of pace’ into Crawley’s attack as mentioned by Betsy. Throughout his career, Fellows has moulded his game around being direct on the ball whilst using his speed. Something he’s admired in some of football’s very best. “I liked Bale’s style,” said Fellows on players he looks up to. “When he was at Spurs, he was really positive and direct. I also like Chiesa from Juventus. I’m not saying I’m quite like them but, I watch them because I think their mentality is something I can learn from. Hopefully it’ll transfer into my game.”

As a player with limited senior experience, Fellows has had to adapt to the hectic reality of League Two football fast. On his transition into a first team, Fellows said, “It’s different when there’s more on the line and you’re battling for three points every week. At under 23s, it’s more about individual performances and not results. If you make a mistake at under 23s, it doesn’t really matter. But in League Two, a mistake could lose you a game.”

Crawley have a chance to turn their form around this weekend as they host Stevenage at the Broadfield Stadium. During a period of hardship for the club, a strong performance from Fellows could make all the difference.