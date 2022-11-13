'To get that clean sheet is everything to me' - Crawley Town interim boss on victory over Barrow

Young had guided Crawley out of the relegation zone with eight points from his first four league games in charge but was still searching for his first clean sheet ahead of this weekend.

As a former Crawley defender himself, Young said, “To get that clean sheet is everything to me. I’ve been stressing it every day. We spoke about some bits in training and went through some analytics, but sometimes it’s just down to luck. A few times the ball bounced inside our own six-yard box which I’d expect my attackers to score, so that can’t happen. We’ve got to tighten up on that.

“But they’ve been fantastic and I’m thankful for what they (his players) have done today.”

Crawley are yet to appoint their permanent head coach since they parted ways with Kevin Betsy on October 9. Following his eighth game in charge, Young said, “The managerial decision is out of my hands. All I can do I keep leading the team and hoping that we keep getting good results. If they (Crawley ownership group, WAGMI United) are happy with me, then so be it. If they’re not then I hope that whoever takes it on continues the momentum that we’re starting to show at the moment.”

In Young’s five league games in charge of the Reds, they’ve scored nine goals. In the league games Betsy managed, Crawley scored 10 in double the games. Ashley Nadesan scored the winner against Barrow on Saturday only six minutes after kick-off. His tap in from Dom Telford’s cross was his fifth league goal under Young and his sixth goal since the start of October.

“I was really ecstatic to get nominated for manager of the month, but I was really surprised that he didn’t get nominated,” said Young on Nadesan. “He’s been excellent. Not just this last month but in the long term. The link up between him and Dom (Telford) at times today was brilliant.”

Crawley now have a week to prepare for their next game against Walsall in the league. Looking back on his recent transition from assistant coach to manager, Young said, “You don’t get much time to rest. I think my wife will say that because I’m never at home and when I am I’m away with the fairies’ watching games. But if we keep winning games then next summer, I’ll be able to celebrate.

“It’s been a successful period. Fingers crossed it’ll give the team something to drive them forward. I’ve really enjoyed it, I hope the players have, I hope the fans have and I hope the owners are enjoying what’s going on at the minute. But the club shouldn’t have been where it was, thankfully we’ve been able to lift it up.”

Crawley highest finish in League Two following their relegation from League One is 12th which is where they’ve finished for the last two seasons. After a struggling start to the campaign, Young will be hoping he can make history with the Reds providing their owners give him the time he needs.