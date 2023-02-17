Burgess Hill Town say they have been ‘inundated’ with applications for the manager’s vacancy after they sacked Jay Lovett and his assistants.

Lovett and his backroom team went on Wednesday – just hours after Burgess Hill Town had won 2-0 at the home of neighbours Haywards Heath Town in a vital Isthmian south east division win.

With the Hillians 16th in the table and close to the relegation zone the club have decided to make a change – and it seems there is no shortage of takers for the job.

While they consider the bids, Gary Mansell and Adie Clayton will take charge of the team, assisted by senior player Lewis Taylor.

Burgess Hill Town in action at Haywards Heath on Tuesday night - which proved to be Jay Lovett's last game in charge | Picture: Chris Neal

The Hillians are at home to Sevenoaks tomorrow (Feb 18) and away to Hythe on Tuesday.

A statement from BHTFC said: “We can today provide supporters with an update on who will lead the team on an interim basis for both Saturday and Tuesdays fixtures.

“We can confirm that our U18s manager Gary Mansell and Adie Clayton will lead the team for our home fixture with Sevenoaks this Saturday and our trip to Hythe Town on Tuesday 21st February. Hillians favourite Lewis Taylor will also make up the coaching staff in the interim. Lewis will join up with Gary and Adie after our trip to Hythe, when he returns from a family wedding abroad.

“Gary is an experienced, UEFA A licensed coach, and along with Adie (UEFA B licensed) they will bring a strong knowledge of the football club and our playing staff. They both took charge of first team training at the More Than Tyres Stadium this evening (Thursday) in preparation for the weekend.

“The club has been inundated with applicants for our vacant managers position and we are now in the process of narrowing down applicants and starting the interview process. We understand the importance of making the right decision and will not rush into an appointment.